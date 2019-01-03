Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake Lessened by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2,784.6% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. ValuEngine downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $157.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.93.

In related news, Director Arun Sarin sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.40, for a total value of $200,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,354.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $341,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,712 shares of company stock worth $13,008,897. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $140.59 on Thursday. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $132.63 and a 52-week high of $175.64. The stock has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake Lessened by Park National Corp OH” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/accenture-plc-acn-stake-lessened-by-park-national-corp-oh.html.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.