Access National (ANCX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Access National Corporation serves as the holding company for Access National Bank and its subsidiaries, Access National Mortgage Corporation and Access National Leasing Corporation. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Access National from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut Access National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Access National in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded Access National from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Access National from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of ANCX opened at $21.95 on Monday. Access National has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $446.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Access National had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Access National will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANCX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Access National by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Access National by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Access National by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Access National in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Access National by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after buying an additional 44,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Access National Company Profile

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management.

