ACCO Brands (ACCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barrington Research set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $696.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.65. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $14.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $507.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.26 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACCO Brands news, Chairman Boris Elisman bought 6,547 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,542.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 798,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,167,639.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neal V. Fenwick bought 10,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 520,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,013.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,647 shares of company stock valued at $156,253 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,727,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,919,000 after buying an additional 41,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,727,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,919,000 after buying an additional 41,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,604,000 after buying an additional 48,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,903,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,708,000 after buying an additional 449,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,510,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,775,000 after buying an additional 131,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

