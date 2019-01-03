ACE (TokenStars) Hits One Day Volume of $59,326.00 (ACE)

ACE (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One ACE (TokenStars) token can now be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ACE (TokenStars) has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. ACE (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $178,011.00 and $59,326.00 worth of ACE (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.02306655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00154404 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00199665 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026377 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026419 BTC.

About ACE (TokenStars)

ACE (TokenStars)’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. ACE (TokenStars)’s total supply is 14,476,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,728,403 tokens. The Reddit community for ACE (TokenStars) is /r/TokenStars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ACE (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/en/ace. ACE (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @TokenStars.

Buying and Selling ACE (TokenStars)

ACE (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACE (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACE (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACE (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

