Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) Major Shareholder Sells $792,836.09 in Stock

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 52,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $792,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Scopia Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, December 28th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 52,891 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $792,836.09.

On Wednesday, December 26th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $733,000.00.

On Thursday, December 20th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 45,000 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $641,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 18th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 121,853 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $2,044,693.34.

On Friday, December 14th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 61,857 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,002,701.97.

On Wednesday, December 12th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 300,000 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $4,890,000.00.

On Monday, December 10th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 35,000 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $667,450.00.

On Thursday, December 6th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 43,801 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $813,822.58.

On Thursday, November 29th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00.

On Monday, December 3rd, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 225,000 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $4,614,750.00.

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $16.22 on Thursday. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $740.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACOR shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $28.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

