Actinium Price Up 22% Over Last Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $217,429.00 and $1,709.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00017816 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 7,051,800 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

