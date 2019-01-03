Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $542.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.74. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.63.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $40.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.41 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva purchased 47,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $39,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $5,343,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $7,665,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 351.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 698,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 543,809 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 120,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 70.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

