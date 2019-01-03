adidas (ADS) Given a €240.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note released on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADS has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Macquarie set a €260.00 ($302.33) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €225.09 ($261.73).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €183.50 ($213.37) on Wednesday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

