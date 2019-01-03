Adomani (ADOM) versus OmniTek Engineering (OMTK) Critical Review

Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) and OmniTek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adomani and OmniTek Engineering’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adomani $430,000.00 52.13 -$21.89 million ($0.33) -0.93 OmniTek Engineering $1.07 million 1.34 -$1.03 million N/A N/A

OmniTek Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than Adomani.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Adomani shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of OmniTek Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Adomani shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.0% of OmniTek Engineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adomani and OmniTek Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adomani -235.98% -126.89% -93.86% OmniTek Engineering -63.26% -226.48% -50.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Adomani and OmniTek Engineering, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adomani 0 0 3 0 3.00 OmniTek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adomani presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 711.16%. Given Adomani’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Adomani is more favorable than OmniTek Engineering.

Volatility and Risk

Adomani has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniTek Engineering has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OmniTek Engineering beats Adomani on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adomani

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system. The company also offers lithium iron phosphate battery packs, inverters, chargers, electrically driven systems for power steering and brakes, wiring harnesses, flat screen user-interface, and fleet technician diagnostic tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

About OmniTek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells proprietary diesel-to-natural gas conversion systems and other products worldwide. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuels, including compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquid petroleum gas; and natural gas engines and components, as well as high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters. Its products are used for stationary applications; and the transportation market, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company sells and delivers its products through its products through its distributors, engine manufacturers, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. Omnitek Engineering Corp. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

