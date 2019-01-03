Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) Director Buys $648,050.00 in Stock

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $648,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ADES opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $210.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 255.65% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Advanced Emissions Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,566,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after buying an additional 59,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 936,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 78,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 41,435 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 55,768 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADES has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

