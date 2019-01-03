Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) and Microwave Filter (MFCO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) and Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Energy Industries and Microwave Filter, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Energy Industries 0 2 4 0 2.67 Microwave Filter 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus target price of $70.40, suggesting a potential upside of 71.75%. Given Advanced Energy Industries’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Advanced Energy Industries is more favorable than Microwave Filter.

Risk & Volatility

Advanced Energy Industries has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microwave Filter has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Energy Industries and Microwave Filter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Energy Industries 13.18% 32.09% 22.88% Microwave Filter -0.48% -1.42% -0.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of Advanced Energy Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Advanced Energy Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Microwave Filter shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advanced Energy Industries and Microwave Filter’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Energy Industries $671.01 million 2.35 $137.86 million $4.23 9.69 Microwave Filter $3.34 million 0.35 -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Advanced Energy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Microwave Filter.

Summary

Advanced Energy Industries beats Microwave Filter on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation. The company also provides power control modules and thermal instrumentation products for rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, crystal growing, and other semiconductor and solar applications, as well as in chemical processing, glass manufacturing, and other general industrial power applications; and high voltage products for various applications, including semiconductor wafer processing and metrology, scientific instrumentation, mass spectrometry, industrial printing, and analytical x-ray systems for industrial and analytical applications. In addition, it offers repair services, conversions, upgrades, and refurbishments and used equipment to companies. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the North America, Europe, and Asia. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Microwave Filter Company Profile

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets. The company also designs waveguide, stripline/microstrip, transmission line, miniature/subminiature, and lumped constant filters. Its configurations include bandpass, highpass, lowpass, bandstop, multiplexers, tunable notch, tunable bandpass, high power filters, amplitude equalized, delay equalized, and filter networks. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Niagara Scientific, Inc., custom designs case packing machines to automatically pack products into shipping cases for food processors and other commodity products; and sells spare parts. Microwave Filter Company, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in East Syracuse, New York.

