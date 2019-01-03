Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Shares Down 9.5%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares were down 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.94 and last traded at $17.05. Approximately 117,038,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 102,078,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,696,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 930,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,261,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 18,070 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $314,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,366,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,783,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 760,174 shares of company stock worth $15,796,652. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,048,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 541.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,427,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 132.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,357,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,938 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $152,865,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 275.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,256,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

