Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemical Financial were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 21,193 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,632,000 after acquiring an additional 23,478 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemical Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,029,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,003,000 after acquiring an additional 440,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemical Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHFC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Chemical Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Chemical Financial from an “under perform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

CHFC opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. Chemical Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.16 million. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 24.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chemical Financial Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/advisors-asset-management-inc-boosts-position-in-chemical-financial-co-chfc.html.

About Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemical Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemical Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.