Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $898,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4,950.0% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 55.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2,285.7% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STWD stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.37. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 36.49%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

