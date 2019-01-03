Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $932,000 Holdings in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Medidata Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Shares of MDSO opened at $66.22 on Thursday. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $88.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $163.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.09 million. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Medidata Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Medidata Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $86.00 target price on Medidata Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

In related news, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $487,882.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,862 shares in the company, valued at $6,664,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,030 shares of company stock worth $2,539,022. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Medidata Solutions Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

