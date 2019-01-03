Aegeus (AEG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,160.00

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Aegeus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Aegeus has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aegeus has a market cap of $115,190.00 and approximately $1,160.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.02306655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00154404 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00199665 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026377 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026419 BTC.

Aegeus Profile

Aegeus’ total supply is 32,611,949 coins and its circulating supply is 26,371,310 coins. Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aegeus’ official website is aegeus.io. The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aegeus

Aegeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aegeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aegeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

