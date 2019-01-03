AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AEZS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on shares of AEterna Zentaris and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of AEterna Zentaris and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.67.

AEZS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. 16,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,146. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.92. AEterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.92.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter. AEterna Zentaris had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 83.33%. Equities research analysts predict that AEterna Zentaris will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AEterna Zentaris stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of AEterna Zentaris as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About AEterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

