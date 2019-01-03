AFLAC (AFL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFLAC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AFLAC has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.46.

NYSE AFL opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. AFLAC has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $49,642.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,950.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Todd Daniels sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $150,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,931.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Natixis lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,525,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,632,000 after purchasing an additional 821,166 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 659.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 640,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 556,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,258,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,231,000 after purchasing an additional 543,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,738,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,364,000 after purchasing an additional 505,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 66,738,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,364,000 after purchasing an additional 505,341 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

