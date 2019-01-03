Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Receives $98.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $47.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.28. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $99.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 461.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.51%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $209,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 255.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 15,691 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

