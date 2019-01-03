AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Holdings Cut by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,971 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. BidaskClub raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Barclays raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

In related news, Director Larry K. Harvey purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $70,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.13. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.65 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 125.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dec 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.80%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

