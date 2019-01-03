Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,964 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 278.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,668,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,461,000 after buying an additional 2,699,518 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,056,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,187,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,671,000 after buying an additional 344,435 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.32 and a beta of -0.69.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $518.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

