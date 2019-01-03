Aidos Kuneen Price Hits $4.01 on Major Exchanges (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for $4.01 or 0.00103076 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and AidosMarket. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $0.00 and $33,861.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.08 or 0.03861863 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.50 or 0.04232975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00830834 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.01304259 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00133322 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.01514695 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00339968 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

Aidos Kuneen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AidosMarket and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.