Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Given a $30.00 Price Target by Seaport Global Securities Analysts

Seaport Global Securities set a $30.00 target price on Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ATSG has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Imperial Capital raised Air Transport Services Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $27.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter worth about $258,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 65.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 50,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter worth about $1,242,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.