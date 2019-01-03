Albemarle (ALB) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ALB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.48.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $78.11 on Thursday. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $71.89 and a 1 year high of $138.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $299,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,288.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3,087.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 139.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 52,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 30,828 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $464,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 30.4% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 55,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 29.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after acquiring an additional 83,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

