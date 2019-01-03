Alembic Global Advisors Lowers Methanex (MEOH) to Neutral

Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MEOH. Barclays assumed coverage on Methanex in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Methanex from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Methanex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Methanex from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.07.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $49.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Methanex has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $83.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Methanex had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 12.48%. On average, analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,573,000 after purchasing an additional 200,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,201,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,201,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,079,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,076,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 815,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,333,000 after purchasing an additional 213,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

