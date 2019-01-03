Alibaba Group (BABA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

BABA has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.53.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,667,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,673,600. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $211.70. The company has a market cap of $351.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,508,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,207,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,118 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,691,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $608,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,054 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $490,205,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,608,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,968,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,051,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $997,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

