Align Technology (ALGN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Align Technology has been underperforming its industry. We are concerned about a drop in average selling prices on a sequential basis due to promotional programs, adverse currency movements and product mix. Moreover, there was sequential softness in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region sales due to seasonality in the last reported quarter. Adverse foreign currency fluctuation is a concern for the company. Tough competition, rising operating costs and macroeconomic issues continue to weigh on the stock. However, the company continues to see strength in Invisalign volumes. Align Technology is optimistic about Invisalign Technology prospects and growth in North America and outside, particularly in the Asia-Pacific and EMEA regions. The company is also witnessing strong uptake of iTero scanners across all geographies.”

ALGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Saturday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $391.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $353.90.

ALGN opened at $202.12 on Monday. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $188.57 and a fifty-two week high of $398.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.90.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Align Technology will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, VP Christopher C. Puco sold 8,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.42, for a total value of $1,993,108.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sreelakshmi Kolli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.15, for a total transaction of $1,115,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,065,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,764 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,059 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

