Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ABTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Stephens lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from an overweight rating to an equal rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a strong-buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiance Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

ABTX traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $33.06. 4,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.55 million. Analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Frances H. Jeter purchased 1,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.29 per share, with a total value of $34,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances H. Jeter purchased 3,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,223. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,650 shares of company stock worth $1,201,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 13.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 535,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.