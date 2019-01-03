Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $98.18

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.18 and last traded at $102.34, with a volume of 2460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGT. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.73.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $393.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.30 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 12.42%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.32%.

In other news, President John Redmond bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 102,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,787,267.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $54,422.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 206.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 323,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 217,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,443,000 after purchasing an additional 142,477 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 967,154.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 106,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 106,387 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 24.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000,000 after purchasing an additional 101,366 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,143,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/allegiant-travel-algt-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-98-18.html.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.