Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.43. 55,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a current ratio of 14.75. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

