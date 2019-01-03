Allergan (AGN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Allergan’s products like Botox and Linzess and new products such as Viberzi, Namzaric and Vraylar support sales. It also boasts a strong branded pipeline. Biosimilars also represent significant opportunity. However, while we remain optimistic about the company’s growth prospects, Allergan faces loss of exclusivity for many key products. While generic versions of Alzheimer’s treatment, Namenda XR and Estrace cream have been launched, that of blockbuster dry-eye drug, Restasis, is expected to be launched soon. Sales of these products are expected to decline significantly with the introduction of generics. Also, new competition for key growth drivers, Botox, Restasis and Linzess, is a concern. Particularly, the entry of CGRP antibodies in 2018 may have a negative impact on sales of Botox Therapeutics, mainly for the chronic migraine indication. Allergan’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AGN. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective (up from $211.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $164.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.52.

Shares of NYSE:AGN traded up $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $138.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,910. Allergan has a 52-week low of $125.84 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.21. Allergan had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Allergan will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 747.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

