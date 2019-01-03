Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

NCZ stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 484,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,607. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/allianzgi-convertible-income-fund-ii-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-06-ncz.html.

About Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.