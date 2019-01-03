Alphabet (GOOG) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOOG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Morningstar reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,045.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,273.89. The company has a market capitalization of $720.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter.

In other news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.72, for a total transaction of $85,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,603.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.68, for a total transaction of $217,411.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,330 shares of company stock valued at $94,711,062 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Alphabet by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 95 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

