Alphabet Inc (GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 10,000 Shares

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.13, for a total transaction of $10,231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,874.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 19th, Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,041.50, for a total transaction of $10,415,000.00.

On Thursday, December 6th, Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,041.75, for a total transaction of $10,417,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.35, for a total transaction of $10,383,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.27, for a total transaction of $10,732,700.00.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.91, for a total transaction of $11,139,100.00.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,045.85 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $720.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 372,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $415,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.8% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Morningstar reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

