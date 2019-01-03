Altice USA (ATUS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 856.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Altice USA has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $25.15.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 21.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Altice USA by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,455,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,617,000 after buying an additional 14,855,173 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Altice USA by 1,274.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 297,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 275,470 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,455,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,617,000 after buying an additional 14,855,173 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Altice USA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,249,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,438,000 after buying an additional 99,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altice USA by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,716,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,558,000 after buying an additional 286,863 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

