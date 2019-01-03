Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Holdings Cut by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.3% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $162,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,539.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The company had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,091.74.

In related news, insider David Zapolsky sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,566.09, for a total value of $3,020,987.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total transaction of $27,689,149.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,884,539 shares in the company, valued at $128,757,711,091.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,842 shares of company stock worth $38,549,801 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

