Ambarella (AMBA) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMBA. Northland Securities began coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Ambarella from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ambarella to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Ambarella stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.35. 96,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 1.05. Ambarella has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $66.23.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.12 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $289,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,631 shares in the company, valued at $15,451,978. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leslie Kohn sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 916,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,832,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,541 shares of company stock worth $636,581. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4,210.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 316,953 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,369,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 399,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 252,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,714,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,322,000 after purchasing an additional 165,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

