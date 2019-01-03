American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,988,433 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of American Airlines Group worth $82,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,366 shares of the airline’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10,137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,872 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $59.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 568.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, November 12th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Macquarie set a $45.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $836,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,592.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.69 per share, for a total transaction of $535,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,390.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/american-airlines-group-inc-aal-shares-bought-by-morgan-stanley.html.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.