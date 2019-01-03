American Equity Investment Life (AEL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE AEL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.93. 774,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.38. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.27 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,946,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,723,000 after acquiring an additional 178,741 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 70,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,806 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,510,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,946,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,723,000 after acquiring an additional 178,741 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 196,299 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

