American Superconductor Co. (AMSC) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. Sells 12,374 Shares

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 12,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $127,575.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John W. Kosiba, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 7th, John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of American Superconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $66,125.00.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $238.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.16. American Superconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 30.78%. Analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of American Superconductor to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 19.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,496,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 243,154 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 30.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 106,200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter worth $660,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the second quarter worth $218,000. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

