American Vanguard (AVD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AVD. ValuEngine cut American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Loop Capital upgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Vanguard from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

AVD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.11. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.20 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in American Vanguard by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Vanguard by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Vanguard by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

