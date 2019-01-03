Ames National (ATLO) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Ames National from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of ATLO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,388. The company has a market cap of $236.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ames National has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $32.15.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 27.76%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stadium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ames National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ames National during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 25.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 9.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ames National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $952,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit.

