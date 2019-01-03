Amphenol Co. (APH) Position Raised by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises about 2.2% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 13.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 6.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 15.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH traded down $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $77.46. 18,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amphenol from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.17.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

