Analysts Anticipate NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) to announce $2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.09. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings of $3.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $7.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 28.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.58.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,954. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 67,280 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,569 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

