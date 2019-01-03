Analysts Anticipate Unum Group (UNM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will announce sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the highest is $2.94 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $11.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $11.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.97 billion to $12.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Shares of UNM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,212,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,697,000 after purchasing an additional 214,291 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,555,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,048,000 after purchasing an additional 227,260 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,529,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,044,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,753,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,829,000 after purchasing an additional 739,037 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,478,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,981,000 after purchasing an additional 607,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

