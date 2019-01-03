Analysts Expect Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Esterline Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.85. Esterline Technologies posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Esterline Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Esterline Technologies.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The aerospace company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.49. Esterline Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Esterline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Barclays upgraded Esterline Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esterline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $123.00 price target on Esterline Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Esterline Technologies from $85.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.11.

In related news, insider Brian D. Reid sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $547,605.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Alan Ross sold 14,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $1,769,621.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,545.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,076 shares of company stock worth $27,457,271. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESL. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Esterline Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Esterline Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Esterline Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 676,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,947,000 after buying an additional 67,892 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Esterline Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Esterline Technologies by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,486,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.03. 15,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,854. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. Esterline Technologies has a one year low of $67.15 and a one year high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Esterline Technologies Company Profile

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

