Analysts Expect Walt Disney Co (DIS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62. Walt Disney posted earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $7.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $124,178.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,458,203. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,045 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,867. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 807.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $107.21. The company had a trading volume of 683,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170,153. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $97.68 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

