Analysts Set Accenture Plc (ACN) Price Target at $172.88

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. ValuEngine lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks set a $157.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $148.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold acn” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $341,740.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.40, for a total value of $200,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,354.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,712 shares of company stock worth $13,008,897. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2,784.6% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACN opened at $140.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

