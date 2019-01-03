Analysts Set Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) PT at $158.19

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.19.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.79 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

In other Autodesk news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.36, for a total transaction of $136,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $3,497,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in Autodesk by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 45,512 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 830,900 shares during the last quarter. EastBay Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,346,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,991 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after buying an additional 18,384 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $7.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.80. The stock had a trading volume of 111,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of -75.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.84. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $159.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.07 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

