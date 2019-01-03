Analysts Set Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) Target Price at $11.75

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $5.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 416,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 223,168 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 547,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 276,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $5.76.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

